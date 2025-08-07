ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

Woman facing charges after incident at soccer field in Napanee, Ont.

By CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A 31-year-old Napanee, Ont. woman is facing charges following an attempted abduction at a youth soccer game in eastern Ontario.

The incident allegedly happened at the Kinsman Field on Raglan Street in Napanee on Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say a member of the public called to report a woman smashed the window of a vehicle, threatened to kill bystanders and attempted to abduct a 12-year-old youth attending a soccer game.

“A parent attending the game intervened and the child was safely removed from the situation prior to the involved person fleeing on foot,” police said in a statement.

“The accused, known to police, was located nearby and arrested.”

The accused is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of mischief, one count each of uttering threats to cause death and abduction of a person under 14, and eight counts of failing to comply with a probation order.