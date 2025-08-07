Woman facing charges after incident at soccer field in Napanee, Ont.

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A 31-year-old Napanee, Ont. woman is facing charges following an attempted abduction at a youth soccer game in eastern Ontario.

The incident allegedly happened at the Kinsman Field on Raglan Street in Napanee on Wednesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say a member of the public called to report a woman smashed the window of a vehicle, threatened to kill bystanders and attempted to abduct a 12-year-old youth attending a soccer game.

“A parent attending the game intervened and the child was safely removed from the situation prior to the involved person fleeing on foot,” police said in a statement.

“The accused, known to police, was located nearby and arrested.”

The accused is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of mischief, one count each of uttering threats to cause death and abduction of a person under 14, and eight counts of failing to comply with a probation order.