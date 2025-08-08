3 tornadoes touch down in Manitoba this week

Environment and Climate Change Canada are investigating a possible tornado in southwest Manitoba.

A Western University research team has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Manitoba this week, including two northeast of Winnipeg.

A post from the Northern Tornadoes Project, run by the university, showed three tornadoes touched down near Melita on Aug. 5 and near Birds Hill Provincial Park and Dugald on Aug. 6.

All three tornadoes were given a rating of EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, the lowest rating.

The tornado near Melita, which was caught on video, started at 8:45 p.m. and no damage was reported.

0 of 9 Weather system A weather system near Hazelridge on Aug. 6, 2025. (Luka Kuzenko) Weather system A weather system in West St. Paul on Aug. 6, 2025. (Submitted) Weather system A weather system in the RM of St. Andrews on Aug. 6, 2025. (Submitted) Weather system A weather system in the RM of St. Andrews on Aug. 6, 2025. (Submitted) Weather system A fallen tree in Cooks Creek following a weather system on Aug. 6, 2025. (Danica Racicot) Weather system A weather system in Dugald on Aug. 6, 2025. (Justine Subchak) Weather system A weather system in West St. Paul on Aug. 6, 2025. (Submitted) Weather system A weather system north of St. Andrews on Aug. 6, 2025. (Submitted) Weather system A weather system in Amber Trails, Winnipeg, on Aug. 6, 2025. (Submitted)

The Birds Hill Provincial Park tornado started at 5:06 p.m., and was estimated to hit a wind speed of 115 km/h. There was a narrow path of minor tree damage found over an area 4.1 kilometres long and up to 270 metres wide.

The tornado near Dugald started at 5:30 p.m. and also had an estimated maximum wind speed of 115 km/h. A narrow path of crop and tree damage was found over an area 4.24 km long and up to 70 metres wide.

tornado path dugald A damage path in crops from a tornado near Dugauld is seen on Aug. 7, 2025. (Northern Tornadoes Project)

Environment and Climate Change Canada has not yet released a weather summary from the storms as of Friday but is investigating possible tornado activity.