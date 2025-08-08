Accommodations scarce for wildfire evacuees in eastern Newfoundland

Access to Holyrood, N.L., remains blocked at Seal Cove due to the ongoing wildfire in the region, on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

ST. JOHN’S — The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it is facing challenges finding accommodations for people displaced by wildfires on the east side of the province.

The government issued a statement last night saying the Canadian Red Cross and Salvation Army are working diligently to help evacuees find a place to stay.

But the government says accommodations are now severely limited on the Avalon Peninsula, where the largest wildfire is burning out of control.

A government update described the Kingston fire on the western shore of Conception Bay as having expanded on its northern edge, towards the community of Ochre Pit Cove.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the northern Avalon Peninsula, with the forecast calling for midday temperatures to reach 30 C.

The province said there was relatively little growth in the two-square-kilometre Holyrood wildfire, about a half-hour’s drive south of St. John’s.

In addition, the province said the wildfire at Martin Lake in central Newfoundland “had minimal growth” and is now about 2.3 square-kilometres in size.

