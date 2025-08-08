Miniature donkey searches for soulmate in Erin, Ont.

An Ont. donkey is on a desperate quest for love. CTV’s Alexandra Holyk finds out how social media could play a part in his happily ever after.

Finding love on the farm isn’t always easy, especially if you’re a miniature donkey.

Hank is a seven-year-old jack and lives at Erin Hill Acres, a family-owned and operated tourism farm in Erin, Ont.

“Hank likes long walks around the farm through the lavender fields,” said Tyler Garrard, the farm manager who also acts as Hank’s handler and self-proclaimed “best buddy.”

“He’s just looking for a companion to live out his days with here at Erin Hill Acres,” he said.

Hank joined the farm back in June. Owned by Glenn and Jacquelyn Garrard, Erin Hill Acres initially operated as a tree farm before the family turned it into a tourism destination complete with animals, tractor rides, a gift shop, kitchen and sunflower and lavender fields.

Hank the donkey, Erin Hill Acres, Erin, Ont. Hank the donkey and his 'best buddy' Tyler Garrard were photographed at Erin Hills Acres in Erin, Ont. on Aug. 8, 2025. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News)

“There are seven grandchildren, my brother and sister and I, our spouses and my parents, and we all participate in the farm in some capacity or another,” said Chelsea Blanchard, the farm’s chef.

It was Tyler’s idea to bring Hank on board.

“Hank has been a vision of mine for some time,” he said. “We got our [Highland] cows first, and I feel like we’ve always needed a donkey.”

Hank quickly made himself at home, but now, the eligible bachelor is on the market.

“We’re hoping that Hank can find a miniature jenny, similar to him in size,” said Tyler.

Hank is looking for a jenny, a female donkey, that is between four and nine-years-old and would be willing to join him on the farm.

To help in Hank’s search, Erin Hill Acres staff began sharing his journey to find love on social media.

“We thought that we were just putting together a funny little video to reach out to our followers and try to find Hank a wife and a love interest,” said Blanchard.

“Now, it’s like a really big thing,” she continued. “People are coming to our farm to see Hank and to follow his story.”

According to the Donkey Sanctuary of Canada, donkeys can form a deep bond with one another, however, they can also be a little stubborn.

“A new animal stepping into their territory, sometimes they’re a little apprehensive about it,” said sanctuary host farm manager Grace Sant.

“Starting to share resources together, that’s a sign of being comfortable and accepting of them.”

The farm is accepting applications for Hank’s perfect match through Instagram, Facebook or email.

“In the caption or the subject line say, ‘Attention: Hank’s wife,’” said Tyler.

The farm said it hopes Hank will find his love match soon.

“Hopefully we’ll have a couple of mini Hanks maybe, or some jennies,” Blanchard said.