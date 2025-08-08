Miramichi-area wildfire grows to roughly 65 hectares

New Brunswick’s Department of Natural Resources says a wildfire burning in a rural area north of Miramichi has grown to about 40 hectares.

New Brunswick’s Department of Natural Resources says a wildfire burning in a rural area north of Miramichi has grown to about 65 hectares.

The fire, which broke out near Oldfield Road and Route 8 Wednesday afternoon, was initially estimated to be around 20 hectares.

The fire was out of control and grew to about 35 hectares in size that night.

Miramichi wildfire A wildfire is pictured in the Miramichi area of New Brunswick. (Source: Facebook/Bill Pitre)

Firefighters and DNR remain on scene, along with water bombers and a dozer guard.

The fire was down to around 22 hectares early Thursday afternoon, but DNR said it had grown to roughly 65 hectares by 11 a.m. Friday.

“We won’t call it contained until we have a hose line entirely around it and that should happen in the next little bit, but we’re just not quite there,” Tony Cole, a Natural Resources wildfire operations supervisor, told CTV Atlantic.

There are two homes in the vicinity of the fire, though DNR says they are not in danger at this time.

NB fire vehicle A provincial fire vehicle is pictured near a wildfire in Miramichi on Aug. 7, 2025. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

“Bulldozers are making good progress building a fire break around the fire,” DNR said in an email to CTV Atlantic Friday morning.

“Today’s temperature and humidity will make it a challenging day.”

Meanwhile, the province is restricting some forestry operations due to the high wildfire risk.

A provincewide burn ban also remains in place.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

