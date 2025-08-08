N.B. production facility to shut down mill, cut jobs due to U.S. tariffs

Arbec Forest Products is seen in Miramichi, N.B., on Aug. 7, 2025. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

A Miramichi-based company that manufactures wood panels for construction is eliminating 29 jobs and shutting down its mill for six weeks due to tariffs imposed by the United States.

In a news release last week, Arbec Forest Products announced its mill will shut down in September, impacting 113 workers.

Arbec General Manager Adam Stone said the company hopes the pause in production will allow them to rebalance inventories and find additional markets.

“Like many other New Brunswick businesses, our exports to the U.S. have been drastically affected by the current tariff situation,” said Stone. “Our employees are like family and we are mindful of the effect that these actions will have on them, our valued suppliers and the community.”

Most of the products manufactured by the Arbec operation in Miramichi are sold in Canada and the United States.

Jones said the decisions to shut down the mill and eliminate positions were not easy ones to make.

“But necessary to ensure the mill’s long-term sustainability,” said Jones.

Arbec is now working closely with government agencies to help affected staff, the release stated.

The company manufactures oriented strand board panels that are mainly used in construction of homes.

The panels are used for wall-sheathing, roofing and structural floors.

CTV News spoke briefly with Jones at the facility on Thursday, but he politely declined an interview.

The length of the stoppage could change depending on market conditions.

