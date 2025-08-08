Some of the 44 migrants smuggled across Quebec border deported to U.S., CBSA says

An RCMP vehicle sits at Roxham Road in St. Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi)

Canadian officials have confirmed that some of the 44 asylum seekers who were intercepted by police at the Quebec border with the United States have been deported, but won’t say how many.

Last weekend, the RCMP stopped a cube truck near Stanstead, Que. and found 44 foreign nationals crammed inside in what the police force described as “horrific conditions.”

Sgt. Charles Poirier said the migrants were mostly Haitian, and included a pregnant woman and children as young as four.

They were dehydrated, “visibly distraught” and in tight conditions when police found them, he added.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed to CTV News that all of the migrants claimed asylum in Canada and had independent assessments of their claims.

Spokesperson Jacqueline Roby said all of their claims were processed and “all those who were deemed ineligible were removed to the United States.”

Roby declined to say how many were sent back to the U.S.

The RCMP also charged three alleged smugglers in relation to the case.

Ogulcan Mersin, 25, as well as Dogan Alakus and Firat Yuksek, both 31, have been charged with inducing, aiding or abetting someone to commit an offence under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act in addition to assisting people to enter Canada outside of a designated customs office.

The Crown objected to their release from custody and set a court appearance for Aug. 28.

Figures provided by the CBSA last month showed that there has been a recent spike in asylum claims at the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle port of entry in Quebec.

The entry point recorded influxes in April and July of this year.

However, the overall number of asylum claims so far across Quebec in 2025 is lower than last year.

With files from The Canadian Press.