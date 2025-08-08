Woman dies after being struck by a bicycle in northwest Calgary

Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary say an investigation is underway into the death of a woman who was struck by a cyclist while out for a walk.

On Aug. 2, at around 3:55 p.m., a woman in her 50s was out for a walk with her husband on a pathway north of Hidden Valley Drive N.W. when a 12-year-old on a bicycle drove into her from behind, knocking her over.

Police said in a Friday release that the woman sustained serious injuries. She was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police weren’t notified of the incident at the time and weren’t on scene.

The woman has since succumbed to her injuries.

Neither excessive speed nor impairment are considered factors in the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.