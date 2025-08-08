Yukon’s next election will put ranked ballots on the ballot

The Yukon Legislative Building is seen in Whitehorse, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Yukon is gearing up for a territorial election later this year and this time around, the voting system itself is on the ballot.

This year’s election will feature a plebiscite on whether the territory should continue to elect leaders through first-past-the-post (FPTP), the system currently in use across Canada, or to adopt a different set of rules.

“This non-binding vote does not result in an immediate change but helps to gauge what Yukoners think about potentially changing the voting system,” reads a release from the territory published Thursday. “The Government of Yukon will continue to remain neutral during this process.”

The move comes following a yearslong committee review of the territory’s voting system. In its final report last fall, the Yukon Citizens’ Assembly on Electoral Reform recommended replacing FPTP with a ranked vote system, wherein voters choose multiple candidates in order of who they would most prefer to win, and those second, third and other choices are factored in.

Under the current FPTP system, the candidate in each race with the largest number of votes wins, regardless of whether they secure a majority.

Meanwhile, in a ranked-voting election, if no candidate wins a majority, then the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated from the running and their votes are redistributed based on who each voter chose as their second choice. This process repeats until a candidate passes the majority threshold, and a winner is declared.

FPTP remains in use for the vast majority of Canadian elections, but ranked-ballot systems do commonly appear in leadership races for political parties, and occasionally in municipal votes.

In 2018, the City of London, Ont., held a mayoral race by ranked-choice vote, but two years later, the province outlawed ranked ballots in future municipal elections.