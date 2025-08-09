Firefighting efforts continue as large Newfoundland wildfire burns out of control

Forest fires have closed roads and caused mandatory evacuations from several Avalon Peninsula communities along Conception Bay North N.L., Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

ST. JOHN’S — Firefighters battling out of control wildfires in Newfoundland were facing windy and dry conditions Saturday, as they awaited reinforcements to arrive from Quebec and Ontario.

Three ongoing fires have forced hundreds of people to evacuate their communities. Two are on the Avalon Peninsula in the Conception Bay North area and to the south near Holyrood. A third fire in central Newfoundland, south of Bishop’s Falls, was reported on Tuesday afternoon.

During a briefing with reporters Saturday, Premier John Hogan said that almost 3,000 people remained under a provincial evacuation order, equating to about 1,500 households.

“The firefighters are doing what they can and we will get you back to your home as soon as it’s safely possible,” said Hogan. “We are doing everything we can to ensure it happens as fast as we can do it.

Provincial officials announced that people who had evacuated their primary residence and are registered with the Canadian Red Cross will be eligible for a $500 payment that will be administered through the organization. Details about the program were promised to come within the next few days.

Meanwhile, the premier said tiring local firefighters would be getting more help throughout the weekend with the expected arrival of four water bombers from Quebec — two later Saturday and another two on Sunday. As well, Hogan said a bird dog aircraft from Quebec would be joining the effort along with 20 firefighters from Ontario.

“The Canadian Armed Forces are here … and collectively the support has more than doubled our fire-suppression efforts and it also helps to provide a breather for the hard-working crew and volunteers who have been working intensely over the last week,” Hogan said.

He said the conditions had seen the Kingston wildfire, which is the largest of the three, grow to about 30 square kilometres. Late Friday, that wildfire on the Avalon Peninsula was reported to have destroyed nine homes in the small town of Small Point-Adam’s Cove-Blackhead-Broad Cove

In a social media post, the town confirmed the homes had been lost and it said local officials were in the process of contacting the property owners.

RCMP also confirmed Friday they are investigating the cause of the fire burning near the town and are seeking surveillance footage from residents on the west side of Conception Bay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press