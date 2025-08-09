Loose trim pieces trigger safety recalls for more than 9,000 Kia vehicles

FILE - The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the Denver auto show Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Elitch's Gardens in downtown Denver.

Kia is recalling nearly 10,000 vehicles in Canada due to a risk that exterior trim pieces could detach while driving, potentially creating road hazards and increasing the risk of crashes.

Two separate recalls affect certain Kia Telluride SUVs and Kia K5 sedans.

The larger recall affects 8,497 Telluride vehicles from model years 2023, 2024 and 2025. Kia says the trim pieces located below the windows on each door may not be properly attached. Over time, the face plates could loosen and detach from the vehicle.

A second recall involves 1,032 Kia K5 cars from 2023 and 2024 model years. In this case, the exterior trims on the C-pillars, the section between the rear window and the back windshield, may come loose and separate from the car.

In both recalls, detached parts could fall onto the roadway and pose a safety risk to other drivers.

Kia will notify affected owners by mail. Dealerships will replace the faulty trim pieces free of charge.

Drivers can contact Kia Canada at 1-877-542-2886 or check its website to see if their vehicle is affected.