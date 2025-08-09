Man dead, woman seriously injured in ‘targeted’ shooting: P.E.I. RCMP

An RCMP vehicle is pictured on July 3, 2025. (CTV Atlantic / Callum Smith)

One man is dead and a woman is injured after a ‘targeted’ shooting in western Prince Edward Island.

RCMP said officers were called around 8 p.m. to a report of shots fired into a vehicle on Route 125 (Hackmatack Rd.) in Urbainville. Police said a vehicle involved in the incident appeared to have crashed into a ditch, striking a telephone pole.

An unidentified man, who police believe was the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 50-year-old Summerside woman was taken to Prince County Hospital with serious injuries.

“Police determined the incident was targeted and isolated to this scene and therefore did not meet the requirements for an Alert Ready message,” said RCMP in a news release Saturday.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police said the investigation is being led by the Major Crime Unit.

Island EMS and the Wellington Fire Department also attended the scene, along with RCMP Police Dog Services and forensic investigators.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Prince District RCMP at 902-853-9300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

