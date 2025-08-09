One hospitalized after Barrie, Ont. house explodes

A home in Barrie, Ont. burned down after a reported explosion around noon on Saturday.

A home in Barrie, Ont. burned down after an explosion and large fire on Saturday, sending one person to hospital.

It happened around noon at a home on Marshall Street near Thorncrest Road.

Security camera video supplied to CTV News by a nearby resident shows them initially relaxing in their backyard with their pets. The video then shows a ground-shattering explosion at the neighbouring household, accompanied by a loud ‘bang’ and the home getting engulfed by flames.

A large-scale emergency response ensued involving Barrie fire crews, Barrie police and County of Simcoe Paramedics.

When CTV News arrived on scene, the home appeared to be completely destroyed and firefighters were seen extinguishing possible hotspots in the wreckage.

Barrie’s assistant deputy fire chief later confirmed to CTV News that the incident was indeed a reported explosion and that one person was hospitalized.

Police eventually expanded the cordoned off area as fire crews continued working on the scene.

The cause of the explosion and total dollar value of the damage is not yet known.

Note: This is a developing story. We will provide additional updates when they become available.