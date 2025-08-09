‘Stay out of the woods’: New Brunswick closing Crown lands due to extreme wildfire hazard

Vehicles with New Brunswick's Department of Natural Resources are pictured near a wildfire in Miramichi on Aug. 7, 2025. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Those living in and visiting New Brunswick are being told to stay off Crown lands due to an “extreme wildfire hazard.”

On Saturday, the province announced as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 10, all Crown lands will be closed. This means:

hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles in the woods are not permitted

trail systems through woods are off limits

camping is allowed only in campgrounds, but the public is being asked to reconsider their camping plans until such time the forest fire risk decreases

“Get out of the woods and stay out of the woods,” Premier Susan Holt said Saturday.

The province did not announce an increase in fines for those deemed breaking the rules.

Officials are also asking people to take the same precautions on private lands.

As of noon Saturday, the province said there were seven active wildfires, including the one in the Miramichi area which is out of control.

This is a developing story. More to come.

