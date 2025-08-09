‘Very dangerous situation’: Miramichi-area wildfire grows to 240 hectares

A wildfire is pictured in the Miramichi area of New Brunswick. (Source: Facebook/Bill Pitre)

A wildfire burning in a rural area north of Miramichi has grown.

As of Saturday afternoon, New Brunswick’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the fire is now approximately 240 hectares. That’s up from 160 hectares Saturday morning, and 65 hectares Friday afternoon.

“Fire protection has been placed around several camps and a communications tower as a precaution,” said DNR’s update Saturday.

The wildfire broke out Wednesday and was initially estimated to be around 20 hectares.

Highway 8 near Miramichi was shut down Friday around 5 p.m. between Route 450 and Oldfield Road due to the wildfire. At the time, New Brunswick RCMP said Russellville Road and McHardy Road were also closed, with traffic being diverted toward Neguac.

NB fire vehicle A provincial fire vehicle is pictured near a wildfire in Miramichi on Aug. 7, 2025. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

“Over the next several days, the province is expected to remain under extreme fire weather conditions, with high winds, high temperature, and low humidity. It is a very dangerous situation with the state of fuels (ignitable materials in the forests),” said DNR.

It said two skimmer aircraft from Quebec have arrived to assist that can “land on and scoop water from lakes or other bodies of water, then drop it on wildfires.”

DNR also noted two fires that ignited on Friday in St. Paul and near Harvey are now under control.

Meanwhile, the province is restricting some forestry operations due to the high wildfire risk.

A provincewide burn ban also remains in place.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Wildfire smoke

Shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday, Environment Canada issued a special air quality advisory for the Miramichi area.

It said smoke from nearby wildfires is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

“People more likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms,” said the advisory.

Environment Canada said mild symptoms can include:

eye, nose and throat irritation

headaches

mild cough

More serious but less common symptoms include:

wheezing

chest pains

severe cough

Light and variable winds are expected Saturday and Sunday, and Environment Canada said local smoke concentrations will vary with changing winds.

-With files from CTV’s Natalie Lombard

