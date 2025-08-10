24th year, 24 hours: Crossing Manitoba by bike from west to east in 24 hours

Four cyclists take a break in Headingley during their cross-Manitoba cycling challenge. (Gary Robson / CTV News Winnipeg)

Cycling across a province — quite literally.

Four cyclists — Charlie and Rob Tétrault, Chris Morrissette and Victor Lhoset — departed the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. Their goal: to reach the Manitoba-Ontario border by 10:58 p.m. the same day, completing a west-to-east crossing of Manitoba in under 24 hours.

“It was a challenge I came up with for my 24th anniversary of sobriety, which is tomorrow (Sunday),” Charlie Tétrault told CTV News.

He said the ride required careful coordination.

“Mostly just trying to stay in line with our formation, right? So that we have the least amount of energy lost.”

The cyclists undertook the journey to promote an alcohol-free lifestyle. In an email, the group said some participants have been “abstinent for several decades after years of excess.”

They partnered with the Bruce and Anne Oake Foundation to help spread their message.

“We’re dedicating it to the Bruce and Anne Oake Foundation for treatment … we’ve had a couple of donations over $1,000,” Charlie said.

He added the ride wouldn’t have been possible without support.

“My brother was instrumental in organizing all the logistics … and a lot of volunteers came up to help.”

The Bruce and Anne Oake Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to addiction treatment and recovery support. More information is available on its website.