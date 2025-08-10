Tariffs are having a unique impact on back-to-school shopping, analyst says

Retail experts expect back-to-school shopping to be hit by tariff costs, but the picture is complicated.

Expect to see items that come through the U.S., such as electronics and clothes, to see big increases in prices, especially goods from Southeast Asia, due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs, according to retail analyst Bruce Winder.

“Tariffs are certainly having an impact on back-to-school shopping in a way that’s a bit unique,” Winder told CTV News.

Many sellers loaded up on inventory in anticipation of tariffs, and those sticker prices aren’t likely to climb higher.

But Winder says some big brands in Canada may up their prices here to match an increase in the U.S. — a process known as harmonizing prices that leaves customers in both countries paying more.

“I think you’re going to see a little bit of inflation across the board everywhere,” said Winder.

Another factor? Some brands potentially taking advantage of customer tariff psychology to raise prices.

“They did that during the pandemic, they sort of realized the consumer was in the mindset that prices would increase, and they snuck up prices a little bit,” Winder said.

His best advice is to shop around and check all the deals and sales in advance — doing your homework before your kids are assigned any at school.

If the impact of tariffs is uncertain, certified financial planner Adam Chapman says parents should control what they can: “buy the things your kid needs and stop there.”

Chapman says parents are, perhaps unknowingly, using the tariffs to justify “turning wants into needs.”

“One of the best things that most parents can do is… wait until your kids actually arrive in the classroom and you actually know what’s actually needed,” he told CTV News.

The vast majority of Canadian parents — 89 per cent — feel school supplies have been climbing in price, according to a new study from online shopping reward program Rakuten.ca.

The study doesn’t mention tariffs, with 76 per cent of parents blaming inflation for climbing prices.

Seventy-five per cent of those surveyed shop sales or use deal sites to help lower back-to-school costs.

That tracks with what one Ottawa kids’ consignment store is seeing this back-to-school season: more sales.

“It’s definitely been a lot busier than last year,” Elizabeth Ferguson of The Thrifted Mini told CTV News. “We’re looking at a bigger increase in sales, and a lot of new people, fresh faces that are coming in.”

She often hears parents citing tariffs as a reason for shopping second-hand, as well as a preference for supporting a local business, buying sustainably, and choosing products that are already in Canada.