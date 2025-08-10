Castle on B.C. island listed for sale, dungeon included

A half-constructed castle on B.C.'s Cortes Island is on the market again. (Image credit: Roman Krzaczek)

Sitting on two acres on a B.C. island, a five-storey castle with a dining hall, eight bedrooms, three turrets and a dungeon is on the market for $440,000.

But there’s a catch: it’s only half-finished.

Instead of a turnkey palace, the person who buys the Cortes Island property will be purchasing a project.

Realtor Roman Krzaczek says one of the reasons he got the listing is because he sees the property’s potential and he hopes would-be buyers will feel the same.

“I personally, I get excited about stuff like this. It’s so unique, it’s so different and quirky and it’s beautiful,” he told CTV News.

The architect of Wolf Bluff Castle was the late Karl Triller, who lived in a relatively modest home on the property while endeavouring to bring his vision to life.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t finish but hopefully somebody will appreciate it enough to finish it,” Krzaczek said, adding that Triller’s family is unable to complete the project, but hopes to find buyers who won’t tear the partially crumbling castle down.

Krzaczek never met Triller, but says he’s heard stories from locals about how the self-described “King of Cortes” would put on a crown and welcome people to the property for food and celebrations in the 1990s and 2000s.

“He was a big character with a big heart,” Krzaczek said.

The list price includes the castle, what was once Karl’s home, the land, and a workshop. It has water and power, but no septic system. The property is located about a 15-minute walk form the boat launch at Cortes Bay.

This is the second time Krzaczek has listed the property, and while it’s attracted more interest this time around, that interest hasn’t yet translated into a firm offer.

Cortes Island has a year-round population of roughly 1,000 people and is a popular destination for summer vacationers.