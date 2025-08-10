Driver with 3 children in car caught going 165 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa

A stunt driver with three children and their spouse inside the car had their vehicle impounded on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. (OPS Traffic Escort & Enforcement Unit/X)

An out-of-province driver with their spouse and three children in the car had their vehicle impounded for going at dangerously high speeds on Highway 417 in Ottawa.

The Ottawa police’s traffic escort and enforcement unit says in a post on X that officers spotted the vehicle going 165 km/h near Boundary Road on Sunday.

The speed limit in the area is 110 km/h.

“Driving with your spouse and 3 children demands extra care & attention (for obvious reasons),” police said.

On Saturday, the traffic unit also caught a driver going 136 km/h on Highway 174 near Trim Road.

The speed limit in the area is 80 km/h and is in a construction zone.

Police say traffic unit officers continue to focus on catching aggressive drivers and speeders around the city.

In Ontario, a stunt driving charge comes with an immediate 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impound.

Convictions can result in a minimum $2,000 fine, an additional one-year licence suspension, six demerit points and a jail term of up to six months.