Firefighters continue to tackle blazes in Newfoundland

Forest fires have closed roads and caused mandatory evacuations from several Avalon Peninsula communities along Conception Bay North N.L., Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

ST. JOHN’S — Firefighting crews continue to reckon with windy conditions as they battle wildfires in Newfoundland.

Three ongoing fires in Newfoundland have forced hundreds of people to evacuate their communities and have destroyed an unknown number of structures.

Two are on the Avalon Peninsula in the Conception Bay North area and to the south near Holyrood, and a third fire in central Newfoundland, south of Bishop’s Falls, was reported on Tuesday afternoon.

A provincial spokesperson says firefighters have another challenging day ahead of them Sunday, as wind and dry conditions are expected to allow the fire in the Kingston, N.L., area to grow yet again.

That fire grew overnight to reach about 49 square kilometres in size, and the blaze is expected to move toward Ochre Pit Cove by Sunday evening.

Four water bombers and four helicopters are focused on tackling the northern edge of the fire today, while ground crews tackle the southern edge of the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire near Martin Lake and Great Rattling Brook has hit about 2.55 square kilometres in size, and the Holyrood fire remains unchanged at 0.22 square kilometres in size, and is now classified as being held.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2025.

The Canadian Press