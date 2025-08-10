Firefighters, water-bombers target 27-hectare fast-spreading forest fire in Kawartha Lakes

City of Kawartha Lakes is battling a serious and dangerous forest fire on Aug., 10, 2025. (Courtesy: Mike Jubb)

Dozens of fire crews across Kawartha Lakes and beyond are working to contain an out-of-control, fast-spreading forest fire in the Burnt River area.

According to city officials, 27 hectares of land is actively burning in a heavily wooded area where damage from the winter ice storm has created hazardous conditions.

Since Saturday, Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue Service has been working to contain the blaze. Crews are joined by firefighters from Trent Lakes Fire Service and the Ministry of Natural Resources’ Haliburton detachment.

Resources from North Bay are also being deployed to the scene.

Aerial water support is targeting the most active parts of the fire. According to the City of Kawartha Lakes, tanker trucks are drawing water from local lakes to help crews on the ground.

OPP say County Road 49 is closed between County Road 21 and Burys Green Road.

No evacuations have been ordered as of yet, but conditions are being monitored. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Police are also warning drone operators to stay at least nine kilometres away from the active zone, noting that flying in the area is illegal and can endanger pilots and emergency crews.