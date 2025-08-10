Immature prank against Sault burger joint leads to 2 incredible acts of kindness

An undated photo of the exterior of Stackburger at 71 Sprint Street, Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (Stackburger/Facebook)

A large, unclaimed takeout order at Stackburger, a local restaurant in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., initially appeared to be a prank – but the story took a heartwarming turn thanks to the owner and an anonymous good Samaritan.

On Thursday, the restaurant prepared a substantial order – including 10 Double Stackburgers, 5 Stackburgers, 5 cheeseburgers, 5 chicken sandwiches, 5 poutines, 5 to 10 orders of fries and 20 milkshakes – for a 1:30 p.m. pickup. When no one arrived, staff tried calling the provided number, only to find it out of service.

Stackburger - $439.20 Order A large $439.20 takeout order prepared at Stackburger in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on August 7, 2025, that went unclaimed. (Stackburger/Facebook)

“We learned a hard lesson today,” Stackburger posted on social media. “Going forward, we will have to make changes for large call-in orders.”

The restaurant, which regularly handles big takeout orders, had never encountered such an issue in its 10 years of operation.

Despite the disappointment, owner Kevin Syrette ensured the food didn’t go to waste. The burger joint donated the entire $439.20 order to Pauline’s Place, a local shelter for women, youth and families experiencing homelessness.

Pauline's Place The exterior of Pauline’s Place, located on Wellington Street West in Sault Ste. Maire, Ont., in September 2024. (GoogleImages)

An anonymous gesture towards their goodwill

The story quickly spread across the Sault, thanks to Stackburger’s post and a subsequent thank you message on the Pauline’s Place’s Facebook page.

Hours after sharing the incident online, an unexpected visitor arrived at the restaurant. According to Syrette, a person who had seen the social media post asked about the unclaimed order’s total.

“My cashier was like, ‘No, no, it’s okay,’” the owner recounted. But the individual insisted, paying the full $439.20 while requesting anonymity.

Stackburger - $439.20 Receipt A good Samaritan paid Stackburger in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., for a large unclaimed food order which they donated to a local woman's shelter.(Stackburger/Facebook)

“As a small business, this amount of money is significant, so we are forever grateful,” Stackburger wrote in a follow-up post. “We feel this act of kindness speaks volumes to our community.”

Truly a story of community support

The incident highlighted both the challenges small businesses face and the generosity of the community. While the original caller – who identified themselves as “Chris” – never returned, the anonymous payment and donation to Pauline’s Place turned a frustrating situation into a positive outcome for the Steel City.

“With the help of our Stackburger family, we were able to turn a negative experience into a positive,” the restaurant said.

Stackburger - interior An undated photo of the interior of Stackburger in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. (Stackburger/Facebook)

Pauline’s Place, located on Wellington Street West, provides emergency shelter and basic necessities for those in need – making the donation a meaningful contribution.

In messages to CTV News, Stackburger thanked supporters and the benefactor for their kindness – proving that even an apparent immature prank can have a happy ending.