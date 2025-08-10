Investigators search for answers after explosion rocks quiet Barrie neighbourhood

One person was hospitalized after a home exploded on Marshall Street near Thorncrest Road on Saturday, Barrie Fire and Emergency Services says.

Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and the Barrie Police Service remained on the scene Sunday, sifting through the aftermath of a powerful explosion and fire that destroyed a home on Marshall Street.

By Saturday at noon, the deafening bang could be heard and felt close to Thorncrest Road.

After the explosion rocked the quiet neighbourhood, investigators have been searching for answers. “The OFM have the training and expertise that is required and necessary to sift through the debris and hopefully determine what caused this explosion to take place,” said Barrie Police corporate communications coordinator Peter Leon to CTV News on Sunday.

Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and the Barrie Police Service remained on the scene, examining the aftermath of a powerful explosion and fire that destroyed a home on Marshall Street in Barrie, Ont. on Aug., 10, 2025. (CTV News/Julianna Balsamo)

“It was quite a scene, there was a lot of debris everywhere...even across the street,” said Eric MacFadden, Barrie’s deputy fire chief.

Police confirmed that a man was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

Security camera footage provided to CTV News by a neighbour captured the moment of the blast. A loud bang was followed by flames flooding the home.

A large-scale emergency response followed, involving Barrie fire crews, Barrie police, and County of Simcoe paramedics.

By the time CTV News arrived, the residence had been destroyed, with firefighters working to extinguish any hotspots.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and the total damage has not yet been determined. Nearby homes sustained some damage but have been deemed safe.

With files from CTV’s Mike Lang.