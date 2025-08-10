Ontario man fined after unleashed dogs repeatedly chase deer

A Blind River man has been fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to letting dogs roam free in a protected deer area.

A northern Ontario man has been fined and placed on probation after admitting to multiple violations of Ontario’s wildlife protection laws with his dogs.

Dustin Whyte, of Blind River, pleaded guilty in an Ontario court to allowing his dogs to run at large during both the closed season and open archery season for white-tailed deer in the Municipality of Huron Shores. Justice of the Peace Jill Morris imposed a $1,500 fine and a one-year probation order requiring Whyte to keep all dogs under his control leashed or tethered when off his property.

Pattern of violations documented

On Jan. 8, in Sault Ste. Marie, the court heard that conservation officers investigated numerous public complaints before charging Whyte. Their investigation revealed his dogs had run at large in the rural area on 22 separate occasions between March 2023 and April 2024.

white-tailed deer An undate photo of a white-tailed deer running in a wooded area in the fall. (File photo/GettyImages/Uncredited)

“Whyte had previously been convicted twice for similar offences involving his dogs being permitted to run at large,” prosecutors told the court, noting prior convictions from September 2022 and March 2023.

The probation order issued aims to prevent future violations, with Whyte facing additional penalties if he fails to comply with the leash requirements.

Sensitive wildlife habitat protected

Under Ontario law, it is illegal to allow dogs to run at large in areas inhabited by big game species during closed seasons. The province has strict regulations to prevent disturbances in critical wildlife zones.

Ministry of Natural Resources - concervation officer vehicle An undated photo of a Ministry of Natural Resources concervation officer vehicle parked on a dirt road in a wooded area. (File photo/Supplied/Ministry of Natural Resources)

Whyte’s offences occurred in a designated deer wintering area, where white-tailed deer congregate seasonally for protection from harsh weather. Conservation officials emphasized the particular vulnerability of deer in these areas.

“A deer chased by a dog can be injured or perish from exhaustion,” the court was told.

Reinforcing wildlife protection

The Ministry of Natural Resources used the case to highlight ongoing conservation efforts and underscore the province’s commitment to enforcing wildlife protection laws in sensitive ecological zones.

“The Ontario government is safeguarding deer populations by ensuring dog owners keep their dogs on leash in critical wildlife habitats,” the ministry stated in a court bulletin Friday.

In a separate bulletin, released the same day, the ministry detailed another man being fined for illegal deer and moose hunting in a provincial park.

To report a natural resource problem or provide information about an unsolved case, call the ministry TIPS line toll-free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

