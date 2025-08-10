Police arrest repeat sex offender from Ottawa at Cantley, Que. waterpark

Police in western Quebec say a man with a history of repeat sex offences was arrested at a waterpark north of Ottawa on Friday evening.

MRC Des Collines de l’Outaouais police say officers were called to Monts Cascades Waterpark in Cantley, Que. after employees reported a man acting suspiciously in the presence of children.

“Thanks to the vigilance and speed of the lifeguards and employees of the Mont des Cascades Waterpark, a man in his forties from Ottawa was apprehended and taken to the MRC des Collines police station,” police said in a news release in French.

Police say the suspect is a repeat sex offender and was not allowed to be in a public place where there might be children under 16.

The man appeared in court on Saturday to face charges of voyeurism, breach of conditions, impersonation and obstruction of police work. He was held in custody.

His identity was not released.

Police say they will continue to investigate the incident and the suspect could face additional charges of child pornography.

“The police of the MRC des Collines invite the public to remain vigilant and to report anyone displaying suspicious behavior and actions,” the release said.