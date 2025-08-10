Southern Ont. motorist faces multiple charges after crashing in stolen vehicle near Searchmont

Ontario Provincial Police officers are seen entering a building from behind a cruiser in this undated photo. (File photo/Dave Chidley/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A 21-year-old London, Ont., man is facing a string of criminal charges following a single-vehicle crash involving a stolen car north of Searchmont last month.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Searchmont Community Centre and Fire Hall in the early hours of July 17.

Searchmont Community Centre and Fire Hall A 2010 photo of the Searchmont Community Centre and Fire Hall. (File photo/Searchmont Community Volunteer Fire Department)

“While en route to the call, officers were notified that Searchmont community volunteer firefighters had located the stolen vehicle in a ditch on Highway 532, near Station Road,” police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, OPP members determined the driver was impaired by an unknown substance. The suspect was taken to the Sault Ste. Marie detachment for further testing.

Linked to earlier police pursuit

The investigation revealed the same driver was involved in a police pursuit the previous day after multiple traffic complaints were reported along Highway 17 between Huron Shores and Goulais River.

“Complaints were of a vehicle driving erratically, at high rates of speed and failing to stop in construction zones,” OPP said.

Authorities also discovered the driver had provided officers with a false identity. Police confirmed the suspect’s real identity and learned they were prohibited from driving.

Lengthy list of charges, penalties

As a result of the incident and subsequent investigation, the motorist faces charges of impaired driving, theft of a motor vehicle, two possession of property obtained by crime offences, identity theft, impersonation with intent to avoid arrest, obstruction of justice, flight from a peace officer, three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle, operation of a vehicle while prohibited and public mischief. Additionally, the accused is charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order and failing to comply with a probation order.

In addition to the charges, police also issued a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension.

The accused remains in custody following a bail hearing.