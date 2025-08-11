Barrie, Ont. house explosion in quiet neighbourhood turns fatal

The Dept. Fire Chief of Barrie Fire reflects on the explosion aftermath after a deafening bang destroyed a home on Marshall Street.

One man, 45, has died following an explosion that rocked a quiet Barrie neighbourhood over the weekend.

Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and the Barrie Police Service remain on scene Monday, sifting through the aftermath of a powerful explosion and fire that destroyed a home on Marshall Street.

By Saturday at noon, the deafening bang could be heard and felt by the surrounding community close to Thorncrest Road.

Monday marks day three as investigators continue to search for answers.

“The OFM have the training and expertise that is required and necessary to sift through the debris and hopefully determine what caused this explosion to take place,” said Barrie Police corporate communications coordinator Peter Leon to CTV News on Sunday.

Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and the Barrie Police Service remained on the scene, examining the aftermath of a powerful explosion and fire that destroyed a home on Marshall Street in Barrie, Ont. on Aug., 10, 2025. (CTV News/Julianna Balsamo)

“It was quite a scene, there was a lot of debris everywhere... even across the street,” said Eric MacFadden, Barrie’s deputy fire chief.

Multiple reports that were received identified that the home was on fire and that the damage, as a result of the explosion, was extensive.

Security camera footage provided to CTV News by a neighbour captured the moment of the powerful blast. A loud bang was followed by flames destroying the home. Debris splattered along the yard.

Barrie Police Investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office and the Barrie Police Service remained on the scene, examining the aftermath of a powerful explosion and fire that destroyed a home on Marshall Street in Barrie, Ont. on Aug., 10, 2025. (CTV News/Julianna Balsamo)

A large-scale emergency response followed, involving Barrie fire crews, Barrie police, and County of Simcoe paramedics.

By the time CTV News arrived, the residence had been destroyed, with firefighters working to extinguish any hotspots.

“We were there boots on the ground to address any concerns neighbours had, you know, because they don’t know what’s going on and what caused it so it creates some higher tension than needs to be,” MacFadden continued.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and the total damage has not yet been determined. Nearby homes sustained some damage but have been deemed safe.

With files from CTV’s Mike Lang.