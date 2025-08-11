B.C. man claims adult toy caused ‘injury to genitalia,’ sues Amazon seller

The Amazon logo is seen during a product unveiling in New York on Feb. 26, 2025. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg)

A B.C. man has filed a lawsuit against an Amazon Canada seller after allegedly suffering a sensitive injury using an adult toy purchased on the website.

The Vancouver resident bought the product from seller Joyfull-CA, but received no instructions on how to operate the device, according to his claim, which was filed in B.C. Supreme Court last week.

The court documents allege he was injured while trying to use the toy “for its intended purpose” in September 2023.

“After a short period of time the suction feature suddenly intensified,” the lawsuit reads. “The plaintiff tried to turn the device off, but the suction only became stronger. The suction was too strong for the plaintiff to remove his genitalia from the device.”

As a result, he suffered an “injury to genitalia,” skin irritation, and a hernia, according to the claim.

Amazon Canada is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which accuses both the e-commerce giant and Joyfull-CA of failing to warn about the risks associated with using the adult toy.

The defendants also owed the purchaser a duty to instruct him on “how to properly use the device, including how to turn it on or off, how to increase or decrease the suction feature, and what to do if the device was not working as expected,” the claim reads.

“At no time did Amazon or Joyfull provide this warning or instruction,” the lawsuit adds.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been proven.

Neither Amazon Canada nor Joyfull-CA have filed a statement of defence, and neither responded to requests for comment from CTV News this week.

According to the lawsuit, the product’s Amazon listing contained a “legal disclaimer” recommending that purchasers read all “labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product,” but the only warning specified was that the device contained parts small enough to pose a choking hazard to young children.