Driver stopped on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa was using vice grip to hold brake line together

OPP say a vice grip was being used to hold a brake line together on a vehicle that was stopped on Highway 417 in Ottawa. Aug. 11, 2025. (OPP/X)

Ontario Provincial Police say a commercial vehicle driver who was stopped on Highway 417 Monday morning was using a vice grip to hold the vehicle’s brake line together.

Police stopped the vehicle near Moodie Drive at around 9 a.m. OPP say this is the second time this year this particular vehicle has been stopped for the same offences.

A Ministry of Transportation inspection was performed, and the vehicle has since been taken out of service.

OPP say the driver and his company are facing a total of nine charges.