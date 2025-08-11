Driver with gas nozzle, hose hanging from car pulled over by B.C. Highway Patrol

A driver who was pulled over while leaving an electronic music festival in B.C. was let off with a warning after he demonstrated “appropriate embarrassment” for the reason why, according to authorities.

The B.C. Highway Patrol posted a photo of the offending vehicle on social media Monday, saying the driver was “angry” when he was first stopped by police leaving Shambala last month.

However, when the officer pointed out he had a gas nozzle and hose hanging out of the side of the SUV he quickly became “apologetic.”

Spokesperson Cpl. Michael McLaughlin told CTV News, in an email, the consequences for this could have included a $109 fine under the Motor Vehicle Act, under a section that prohibits having a “sharp or ragged” projection from one’s vehicle. Refusal to return the hose could have resulted in a criminal charge for possession of stolen property, according to McLaughlin.

“In this case, the police officer was definitely on the lookout for potential impairment or distraction. However, the driver was not impaired or speeding, so when he offered to return the nozzle and felt appropriate embarrassment, the officer let him go with a warning,” McLaughlin’s statement said.

Earlier this month, Mounties said they were actively monitoring people driving to and from Shambala, and handed out hundreds of tickets for speeding. They also issued dozens of roadside prohibitions for impairment and launched a number of criminal investigations.