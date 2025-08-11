Girl Guides of Canada suspending all travel to U.S. in response to Trump border policies

A Girl Guide holds up a keychain she made during an activity at the 100th year celebration of Girl Guides of Canada on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, March. 9, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Pawel Dwulit

Girl Guides of Canada is suspending all group travel to the United States in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s border policies, CTV News has confirmed.

The break will go into effect starting next month, the organization said, and will include both previously approved and future trips.

“This decision is rooted in our commitment to inclusivity and the safety of all our members,” wrote the Girl Guides of Canada media team in an email to CTV News. “It was prompted by the recent restrictions put on equal entry into the United States, as some members may hold citizenship from non-Canadian countries and could be impacted by the restrictions.”

In June, the Trump administration issued travel bans to more than a dozen countries, barring entry into the U.S. to citizens of those places. The policy is an expansion of the travel ban Trump issued during his first term, which at the time applied to fewer countries.

Travel bans are now in effect for 19 countries.

Girl Guides is an organization for young girls and teenagers focused on learning and development, friendship and community building.

“At Girl Guides of Canada, we prioritize creating a safe, inclusive and accepting environment for all members,” the organization also said. “These values extend to the travel experiences we offer.”

The organization did not say how long the moratorium will remain in place.

The move comes amid an ongoing trade war between Canada and the United States, and a sharp decrease in travel to the United States by Canadians overall.

According to Statistics Canada, Canada-U.S. return trips by automobile were down by more than 38 per cent year-over-year in May, and return trips by air were down more than 24 per cent. That’s after five consecutive months of sharp decreases, according to the agency.

Scouts Canada — which is separate from Girl Guides but is rooted in the same founding principles — is continuing travel to the U.S., but is monitoring “recent developments surrounding U.S. entry policies and their potential impact on our members,” according to the group.

“We strongly encourage our members to exercise caution and plan thoughtfully,” a spokesperson for the organization wrote in an email to CTV News.

“Our approach remains rooted in our commitment to ensuring safe, inclusive, and equitable experiences for all youth and volunteers in our programs, at home and abroad,” they also wrote.

With files from CTV News’ Hunter Crowther and Aarjavee Raj