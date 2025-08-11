Miramichi, Moncton-area wildfires in New Brunswick still burning out of control

The Irishtown wildfire and the Miramichi-area wildfire continue to burn out of control in New Brunswick.

A dozen wildfires continue to burn in New Brunswick Monday morning, two of which are still out of control.

New Brunswick’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the Miramichi-area fire, which is being called the Oldfield Road fire, and the Irishtown fire north of Moncton, also known as the 115 Pit fire, are out of control.

Oldfield Road fire

The Miramichi-area wildfire, which first broke out Wednesday, grew significantly over the weekend. On Friday, it was 65 hectares, by Saturday morning it had grown to 160 hectares and by the afternoon it was 240 hectares.

The public fires dashboard lists it has being 340 hectares as of Monday morning.

One home and three cottages were put under an evacuation order Saturday night.

“Additionally, 15 homes have been notified regarding a possible evacuation alert in the event the fire continues to move in their direction,” said DNR in an update Sunday.

DNR was unable to measure the size of the fire Sunday afternoon due to “smoke reducing visibility.”

Highway 8 between Route 450 and McHardy Road remained closed as of Sunday.

Oldfield Road fire A wildfire in the Miramichi area is pictured on Aug. 10, 2025. (Source: N.B. DNR)

Irishtown fire

The Moncton-area wildfire that broke out Sunday continues to be listed as 30 hectares.

Irishtown fire New Brunswick's Department of Natural Resources shared pictures Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 of a wildfire burning out of control near Irishtown. (Source: N.B. DNR)

In a Sunday evening update, DNR said there were four air tankers and two skimmers on site and area residents were told to be prepared to evacuate.

People in the Irishtown, Tankville, Evangeline and Lakeville areas should be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

A wildfire poses a potential threat to people and property.

Review your evacuation plan. Make sure your emergency preparedness kit is ready.

An Evacuation Alert will… pic.twitter.com/GWfHeoJaCH — NBEMO / OMUNB (@NBEMO_OMUNB) August 10, 2025

Firefighters returned to the scene Monday morning.

Moncton Fire Department Platoon Chief Jamie Rooney said firefighters from the city as well as the Department of Natural Resources are fighting the forest fire several kilometres down MacArthur Lane.

MacArthur Lane An emergency vehicle is pictured parked in front of MacArthur Lane in Moncton, N.B., during a wildfire in the area. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Water bombers flew over the area for most of the day Sunday.

Rooney said they got the initial call to the heavily wooded area at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday.

“Upon arrival they found heavy fire,” said Rooney.

Codiac Response Irishtown Air support is pictured at the scene of a forest fire in Irishtown, N.B., on Aug. 10, 2025. (Source: Facebook/Codiac Response)

Firefighters from Dieppe and Riverview were called in to assist the operation.

The operation was halted at nightfall, but firefighters were back at the scene at 6 a.m. Rooney said.

“We sent another 15 firefighters there this morning and we plan on being there until 9 o’clock again,” he said. “The fire is ongoing.”

Boil-water order in Moncton neighbourhood

A boil-water order has been issued for Elmwood Drive in Moncton due to firefighting efforts.

According to a news release from the city, the order was issued as a result of high water flows in the area that resulted in “high turbidity levels.”

It specifically affects residents on Elmwood Drive, north of the Trans-Canada Highway, as well as Granite Drive, the Royal Oaks Subdivision, and civic addresses including and above 759 Elmwood Dr.

An advisory will be issued when the boil-water advisory is rescinded, the city said.

📢 Please be advised of a Boil Water Order issued for Elmwood Drive, north of the Trans-Canada highway.



More info: https://t.co/eZgJ9qMYdj pic.twitter.com/xere5HdjCf — City of Moncton (@CityofMoncton) August 10, 2025

Slash fire contained

Meanwhile, the Slash fire near Canterbury in York County has been contained.

It was five hectares in size and about 15 per cent contained on Sunday.

As of Monday morning it was listed as contained and 10 hectares.

Canterbury Wildfire New Brunswick's Department of Natural Resources shared pictures Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 of a wildfire burning out of control near Canterbury. (Source: N.B. DNR)

Other wildfires

The public fires dashboard lists all other wildfires burning in the province as being patrolled, which is the last step before being considered out:

The Lavillette fire in Northumberland County

The Tweedie Brook and Bouctouche River fires in Kent County

The Smithfield Road fire in York County

The Northside and Green Drive fires in Sunbury County

Trail fourty three fire in Queens County

Brittain Road fire in Kings County

Bloomfield Station fire in Saint John County

Additional assistance requested

Natural Resources Minister John Herron said the wildfire situation continues to be “severe and unprecedented.”

He said the province is reaching out to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre to request additional firefighting personnel.

“We’ve always been a good partner to other provinces and territories and even to other countries when they needed it, that is why we are asking for their assistance,” he said in a Sunday night update.

‘Stay out of the woods’

On Saturday, New Brunswick announced it would be closing access to Crown lands due to an “extreme wildfire hazard.”

The closures came into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. This means:

hiking, camping, fishing and the use of vehicles in the woods are not permitted

trail systems through woods are off limits

camping is allowed only in campgrounds, but the public is being asked to reconsider their camping plans until the forest fire risk decreases

Officials are also asking people to take the same precautions on private land.

A provincewide burn ban remains in effect.

Fredericton, Saint John trails closed

The cities of Fredericton and Saint John are also taking steps to prevent wildfires.

All trails at Odell and Killarney Lake Park in Fredericton are closed. The closure does not apply to the beach and lake at Killarney Lake.

Saint John has closed all walking and biking trails at Rockwood Park, Tucker Park and Little River Reservoir.

Irishtown Nature Park in Moncton is also closed until further notice due to fire operations in the area.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Derek Haggett, Stephanie Tsicos and Jennifer Heudes.

