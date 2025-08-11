RCMP creates drone corridor along part of U.S. border in bid to boost security

A drone flown by an RCMP officer in Windsor, Ont., hovers over the Detroit River, on Friday, March 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The RCMP is introducing a drone corridor along part of the Canada-U.S. border in an effort to boost security.

Drones are to patrol the border in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba in what the RCMP says is a trial.

The force says the corridor has been established with help from Transport Canada and drone patrols will target illegal activity including smuggling and drug trafficking.

It says the corridor extends from the ground to 500 feet in the air and one nautical mile north of the border, or just under two kilometres.

The corridor does not restrict flight activity, but local pilots, agricultural operators and recreational aviation users are asked to be careful and notify Mounties before entering the area.

The RCMP has increased its presence at the border with drones, helicopters and more as part of Ottawa’s $1.3-billion pledge to boost security in an attempt to stave off tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2025

The Canadian Press