Sask. court to deliver decision on legal challenge against province’s pronoun policy

People hold signs while attending rally against the Saskatchewan government's proposed legislation on pronoun policy in front of Saskatchewan legislature in Regina, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal is expected to deliver a decision today, in a matter concerning the Ministry of Education, UR Pride and the province’s pronoun policy.

Saskatchewan’s highest court will determine if a legal challenge against the province’s Parents’ Bill of Rights can continue. A panel of five justices reserved its decision after hearing closing arguments last September.

Known as Bill 137 or the Parents’ Bill of Rights, the legislation requires students under the age of 16 to have parental permission before they can change their pronouns or names in school.

The Government of Saskatchewan first introduced a pronoun policy in August of 2023. UR Pride, a LGBTQ2S+ advocacy organization based in Regina, legally challenged the policy – arguing it violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

UR Pride requested and was granted a court injunction which halted the use of the policy.

In response, the Government of Saskatchewan recalled the legislature to enshrine the policy into law and stop the court challenge.

Utilizing the notwithstanding clause, the government passed Bill 137 amid heavy criticism from advocacy groups and the Opposition NDP.

During the two days of arguments, the Court of Appeal panel heard from nine interveners that supported a decision to continue the legal challenge against the bill – ranging from the Canadian Civil Liberties Association to the John Howard Society.

The Governments of Alberta and New Brunswick served as intervenors on behalf of the provincial government.

The court is set to deliver its decision at 10 a.m.

-With files from Caitlin Brezinski and Donovan Maess