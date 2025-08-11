Stolen Sea-Doo used in alleged illegal border crossing: Sarnia police

Flags wave in Port Huron, Michigan, across the St. Clair River from Sarnia (CTV News file photo)

Police are looking for a man they say illegally entered the U.S on a stolen Sea-Doo.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sarnia police said a man rented a Sea-Doo with cash and was supposed to return at 7:45 p.m. — when he didn’t come back, the rental company called him and he apologized for being late, saying he was about 10 minutes away.

Around 8:20 p.m., the company called again and the man said he would be back shortly. Around 9:40 p.m. when he hadn’t come back, police were called.

“At this time officers suspected possible theft or intentional disappearance due to forfeited deposit and evasive behavior,” read a statement from Sarnia police.

The Canadian Coast Guard, Sarnia fire, and Point Edward fire were all notified and started a marine search of the St. Clair River, focusing on areas south of the marina toward Stag Island and north into Lake Huron.

Shortly after midnight, the U.S. Coast Guard found the Sea-Doo on the American shore south of Sarnia. With the Sea-Doo was a shirt that the suspect was last seen wearing, a life jacket, and keys to the Sea-Doo.

“It is believed [the 40-year-old man from Toronto] was successful in conducting an illegal border crossing. U.S. Customs and Immigration were notified and are investigating this incident,” said police.

Sarnia police have also issued an arrest warrant for the the man for theft of a motor vehicle.