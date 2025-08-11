Woman hit with half-empty beer can thrown from moving pickup on Vancouver Island

An open can is shown in this stock image. (Credit: Shutterstock)

A woman on Vancouver Island required “lifesaving first aid” after she was hit by a half-empty beer can tossed out the window of a moving vehicle, according to authorities.

Mounties in Lake Cowichan were called to the scene near Youbou and Meades Creek roads Saturday, where the woman had been walking with three other people around 11:45 p.m., the RCMP said in a statement.

“A 22-year-old woman was allegedly struck by an opened, partially drank, can of beer thrown from a moving pickup truck,” an RCMP spokesperson wrote.

“The woman apparently suffered a medical emergency but was revived through lifesaving first aid on scene before being transported to hospital for treatment.”

As of Sunday morning, the woman remained in hospital in stable condition, police said.

Witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dash-cam video are urged to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP detachment at 250-749-6668.