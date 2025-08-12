‘A lot more promising’: Moncton-area wildfire still out of control but down to 45 hectares

Crews battle a wildfire in the Irishtown area of Moncton, N.B., on Aug. 11, 2025. (Submitted: Moncton Firefighters Association)

A wildfire burning near Moncton, N.B., is still out of control, but it has shrunk in size.

Twelve wildfires are now burning in New Brunswick, though 10 are contained or are being patrolled. The Miramichi-area wildfire, which doubled in size to 1,120 hectares overnight, is still out of control.

The Irishtown fire, which broke out Sunday, is now 45 hectares, down from 54 hectares Monday.

Irishtown fire

“The fire is still considered to be out of control, but the situation looks a lot more promising than it did yesterday, so we’re hopeful that that’s a good sign,” Maple Hills Mayor Erica Warren told CTV News Tuesday afternoon.

On Monday, Natural Resource Minister John Herron said as many as 900 structures and 1,500 people could be affected by the Irishtown fire.

No one has been evacuated from the area at this time, but people in the Irishtown, Tankville, Evangeline and Lakeville communities have been told to be prepared to evacuate on short notice.

The New Brunswick government said an Alert Ready message will be issued if residents have to evacuate their homes.

Maple Hills Mayor Erica Warren

Warren said residents have mostly been patient waiting for updates from the municipality and the provincial government.

“I understand that it is a trying time, that it’s scary. You’re on an evacuation alert. It could happen at anytime. That’s frightening, I understand,” said Warren.

Heat warning and air quality

Meanwhile, a heat warning is in effect for the Moncton area, where temperatures are expected to reach 33 to 36 degrees, though it will feel like 38 to 42 with the humidex. It will feel cooler along the coast.

“A combination of very high temperatures and elevated humidity is expected to continue through to Wednesday, with some moderation expected by Thursday,” said Environment Canada.

An air quality statement has also been issued for the Moncton area, as smoke from the wildfire may cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

“Smoke from a local wildfire is reducing air quality in the Irishtown area and locations downwind,” said Environment Canada. “Local smoke concentrations will vary with small changes to wind speed or direction.”

Warren said the municipality has opened its council chamber and community hub as a comfort centre for anyone who is experiencing discomfort from the heat or smoke.

Boil-water order in effect

The City of Moncton has issued a boil-water order for Elmwood Drive, north of the Trans-Canada Highway, due to the firefighting efforts.

The order includes residents and businesses along Granite Drive, Royal Oaks Subdivision, and civic addresses including and above Elmwood Drive.

“The Boil Order is a result of high water flows from ongoing fire suppression efforts in the area and has resulted in high turbidity levels,” said the city in a statement on Sunday.

Water that is going to be consumed, used to wash produce or for cooking, as well as brushing teeth, should be held at a rolling boil for one minute.

The city is also recommending that caregivers sponge-bathe toddlers and infants to reduce the risk of them swallowing any water.

The city says it’s working with the Department of Health and water-testing is ongoing. It will issue an advisory when the boil-water order has been lifted.

Some parks and trails closed

A provincewide burn ban is in effect and all Crown lands are closed in New Brunswick.

Residents are not allowed to hike, camp, fish or use vehicles in the woods at this time, and all trail systems through the woods are off-limits.

Camping is only allowed in official campgrounds, but the province is asking people to reconsider their camping plans until the forest fire risk decreases.

Private property owners are being encouraged to follow the same restrictions.

Forestry operations such as harvesting, forwarding, skidding, scarification, chipping and all pre-commercial thinning and cleaning, are also prohibited.

“This is for your safety, the safety of your communities and the safety of firefighters putting their lives on the line,” said Public Safety Minister Robert Gauvin during a news conference on Monday. “Please remain outside the forests, we can’t repeat it enough.”

In Moncton, the city has closed the following parks and trails:

Irishtown Nature Park

Mapleton Park

Riverfront Trail between the West Main traffic circle and Gunningsville Bridge

trails in Centennial Park (the pool, playground and splashpad and sports fields remain open)

The province is also urging residents to stay away from the wildfires and give the firefighters space to do their jobs.

“Now is not the time for fire tourism,” said New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt on Monday. “There have been people who have wanted to get that great picture for social media, but we need to keep our roads and our emergency areas as clear as possible.”

Oldfield Road fire A wildfire in the Miramichi area is pictured on Aug. 10, 2025. (Source: N.B. DNR)

Other wildfires

According to the public fires dashboard, the following fires were burning in New Brunswick as of 2 p.m. Tuesday:

Oldfield Road – out of control

Irishtown – out of control

Wedge Extension Road – contained

Slash – contained

Chemin Tommy – being patrolled

Lavillette – being patrolled

Black River – being patrolled

Gray Road – being patrolled

Plumweseep Cross – being patrolled

Post – being patrolled

Lauvina Road - being patrolled

Smithfield road - being patrolled

