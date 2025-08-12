WestJet looking to return to normal operation after tech issue caused flight delays

WestJet passenger jets parked at departure gates at the Calgary International Airport on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Earlier this morning, several airports said flights were delayed due to an issue involving WestJet.

Ottawa International Airport, Toronto Pearson Airport, Saskatoon International Airport, Montréal–Trudeau International Airport and Calgary International Airport were among those who reported issues.

Saskatoon and Montreal’s airports both said it’s due to “network-wide technical issues.”

“This morning, WestJet experienced a temporary system outage that delayed the handover of aircraft from maintenance personnel for scheduled operation,” a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement.

“WestJet expedited efforts to resolve the technological issue and a return to normal operations is underway. We apologize to any guests who may have experienced a disruption to their travel plans.”

The Toronto and Montreal airports have since reported that the issue has been resolved but are encouraging customers to check their flight status.

With files from CTV News’ Michael Lee