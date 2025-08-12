‘An incredible show of co-operation’: Canadians, Americans meet for cross-border handshake

Maralee speaks with Tim Chapman of the International Peace Garden about the recent cross-border handshake and what it means at this time in history.

Amid a trade war and political tensions, Canadian-American friendship prevailed over the weekend.

On Saturday, hundreds of Canadians and Americans lined up for a symbolic handshake at the International Peace Garden at the Manitoba-North Dakota border.

“It was really an incredible show of co-operation and friendship that we saw,” said Tim Chapman, CEO of the International Peace Garden.

Chapman described the mood of the event as “incredible,” adding that it was amazing to see people brave the rainy weather and come together in a display of solidarity.

“The rain actually stopped right as the handshakes started, and then the sun came out, which was just great timing to see everybody’s faces light up… We couldn’t have asked for a better handshake across the border,” he said.

Chapman said he hopes the event promoted the importance of interpersonal, in-person communication in a time when people are focused on their phones and social media.

“Getting folks together in a unique place that Canadians and Americans share really went a long way, we hope, to making the event even bigger next year,” he said.

“But hopefully everyone who joined us on Saturday left feeling a little bit better about how important and valuable the Canadian-American friendship is.”

-With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso