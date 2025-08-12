Armed Forces expected to double number of firefighters in N.L. to 80

A fire is seen, in this handout photo, near Paddy’s Pond, just outside St. John’s, N.L., on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout- Diana Daly (Mandatory Credit)

More help from the Canadian Armed Forces is expected today in Newfoundland and Labrador to help fight wildfires.

Premier John Hogan says the number of firefighters from the military will double to 80.

As well, two water bombers from Ontario were scheduled to arrive on Monday to help with his province’s battle against a string of stubborn wildfires.

As of Monday there were eight active wildfires in the province — six in Newfoundland and two in Labrador.

The fire that started a week ago near Kingston, N.L., on the northwestern shore of Conception Bay, is by far the largest, having grown to 52 square kilometres.

Another fire, which started Monday and measured roughly two square kilometres in size, was burning just outside St. John’s and triggered an evacuation alert for parts of the towns of Conception Bay South and Paradise.

In New Brunswick, three wildfires were considered out of control on Monday, with residents north of Moncton told to prepare for evacuation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.