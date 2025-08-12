Bayers Lake wildfire in Halifax at least 6 hectares, businesses evacuated

An emergency alert has been issued and businesses have been evacuated as crews battle a wildfire in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Chief Dave Meldrum says the fire, which started around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, is burning in the woods behind a building on Julius Boulevard and Dugger McNeil Drive.

As of 5:50 p.m., the fire was estimated to be between 6 and 10 hectares.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is on scene, along with two helicopters, at least 30 Halifax firefighters and 13 fire trucks. DNR said a third helicopter is on the way.

The province says two 802 planes from New Brunswick flew in to drop retardant on the wildfire and returned home.

Two Canadair CL-415s have also been called in from New Brunswick to drop water on the fire.

Emergency alert and evacuations

An emergency alert was issued at 4:30 p.m., warning Halifax-area residents about the wildfire and urging them to avoid the area.

Halifax Regional Police says businesses from 225 Chain Lake Drive to Julius Boulevard have been evacuated.

The Bayers Lake Community Outpatient Centre, which offers medical services and clinics, has also been evacuated. The centre says all remaining appointments are cancelled Tuesday.

No residences had been evacuated as of 6 p.m.

Road closures

Lacewood Drive into Bayers Lake is closed. Washmill Lake Road into Bayers Lake is also closed.

Police are asking people to avoid the Bayers Lake area until further notice.

“Lessening the traffic congestion will help crews respond to the fire and allow those evacuating to leave safely,” said police in a news release.

Bayers Lake is a busy industrial park and shopping destination located roughly 10 kilometres west of downtown Halifax.

More to come…

