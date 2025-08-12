Firefighters battle massive grass fires in Ontario’s cottage country as dry, hot conditions persist

Officials say that while evacuation orders are not currently on the table, a ban on outdoor fires is in place. Rahim Ladhani has more on the response.

Firefighters are battling two massive grass fires in Kawartha Lakes as the hot, dry, brittle conditions continue across the region.

A section of Prospect Road remains closed Tuesday in Kirkfield as crews battle a large grass fire that started Monday and has since spread to 33.5 hectares of forest.

Prospect Road is closed between Portage Road (County Road 48) to Eldon Station Road while emergency services respond to the active blaze. Police say farmers in the area are actively moving their animals to safety.

Kirkfield Prospect Road and Eldon Station Road street signs in Kirkfield, Ont. (CTV News)

In a Monday post to social media, police noted the air support with water bomber planes working hard all afternoon and a fire helicopter delivering supplies.

Authorities remind drone operators not to fly within nine kilometres of the fire one for the safety of the pilots and firefighters, and the public is urged to avoid the area.

Kawartha Lakes firefighters are receiving assistance from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

In the Burnt River area, a massive, fast-spreading grass fire has raged across 27 hectares of forest, the equivalent of 50 football fields, since Saturday.

Officials say damage from the ice storm in March created hazardous conditions. “They are keeping it controlled to some extent, but it will take some days to completely put out,” Kawartha Lakes Mayor Doug Elmslie told CTV News on Monday.

As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the road closures include County Road 49 between County Road 121 and Bury’s Green north of Bobcaygeon near Burnt River.

No evacuations have been issued, but officials say the conditions are being closely monitored.

Kirkfield Kirkfield, Ont. sign.

A total fire ban is in effect across the City of Kawartha Lakes, meaning there is absolutely no open air burning permitted, including fires in burn barrels, in air curtain incinerators, and outdoor recreational fireplaces, such as fire pits, fire bowls, fire rings, and chimineas.

“With resources fully engaged, zero tolerance will be applied to any burning complaints,” the City of Kawartha Lakes warned.

While a heat warning remains in place for the region, Environment Canada does expect a slight break in the weather. The agency says a cooler air mass should arrive by the evening, bringing an end to the multi-day heat event.

There is also a 40 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for the afternoon, rising to 60 per cent for the evening, along with a risk of a thunderstorm. However, the winds - coming from the southwest at around 20 km/h and persisting through the night and into Wednesday - remain a challenge for firefighters battling the flames.