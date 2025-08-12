Fort McMurray man arrested after RCMP seize $20K in stolen Pokémon cards

RCMP arrested a man in Fort McMurray after seizing $20,000 in stolen Pokémon cards. (Supplied)

RCMP say a Fort McMurray man has been charged after $20,000 worth of Pokémon cards were stolen during a move last month.

A news release from police said officers received a complaint of a theft in Fort McMurray on July 4.

The victim hired a moving company in May and noted that items were missing and reported the incident to the moving company. He later saw what he believed to be the stolen property on Facebook Marketplace and contacted police.

Wood Buffalo RCMP conducted a search warrant at a residence on Paulson Street where a 43-year-old man was arrested.

Police seized multiple sets of collectible Pokémon cards valued at $20,000, identity documents including birth certificates and passports, 10 grams of suspected meth, a quantity of a suspected controlled substance, and brass knuckles.

The Fort McMurray man faces several charges:

one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000;

19 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000;

two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

13 counts of possession of government documents; and

one count of possession of weapons contract to order

He was released from custody and is to appear in court on Sept. 3.