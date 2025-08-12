Gatineau, Que. police officer charged with assault, uttering threats

The side of a Gatineau police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A Gatineau police officer is facing criminal charges following an investigation, the police service has announced.

The Gatineau Police Service (SPVG) says its professional standards section was informed that an officer might have committed a crime during a police response on June 9.

The professional standards section investigated and forwarded its findings to Quebec’s director of criminal and penal prosecutions, which charged officer Jonathan Lévesque last Thursday with assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The charges have not been proven in court.

“The SPVG maintains high expectations for the professionalism and exemplary conduct of its police officers and confirms that these allegations are being taken seriously,” the police service said in a news release, translated from French.

Gatineau police say Lévesque has been suspended with pay since the outset of the investigation and will remain suspended from duty until the proceedings are completed.