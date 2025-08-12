Mount Underwood wildfire forces evacuation of campground and marina near Port Alberni

The Mount Underwood wildfire is seen in this handout photo, southwest of Port Alberni, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout- BC Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)

PORT ALBERNI — An out-of-control wildfire has forced the evacuation of a campground near the Vancouver Island city of Port Alberni, B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Mount Underwood blaze is more than six square kilometres in size.

The wildfire has led to the evacuation of the China Creek Campground and Marina, located about 15 kilometres southwest of Port Alberni.

The website for the campground and marina says it can accommodate 250 tent and RV campsites.

Fire risk in the area had led the facility to ban fires on the beach.

There are currently 98 wildfires burning throughout British Columbia, nine of which are classified as out-of-control.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.