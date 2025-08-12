Museums saw 15% spike in attendance after Canada Strong Pass introduced

People walk past the Canadian Museum of History on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Gatineau, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — National galleries and museums across the country have seen a 15 per cent increase in attendance this summer, as visitors have taken advantage of free or discounted admission through the Canada Strong Pass.

Hermine Landry, spokesperson for the office of the minister of Canadian identity and culture, says attendance in July was up 16 per cent over last year at the Canadian Museum of History and the Canadian War Museum.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum has seen an attendance increase of 24 per cent and the National Gallery of Canada has seen an increase of two per cent, she says.

The Canada Strong Pass, which took effect on June 20 and is available until September 2, offers free national museum admission to children 17 and under, and a 50 per cent discount for those aged 18 to 24.

The pass also offers free admission to national parks and sites maintained by Parks Canada.

Some provincial and territorial museums and galleries are also taking part in the program, and the Manitoba Museum reports that its July attendance was up 11 per cent over last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press