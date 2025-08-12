New Canadian navy vessel’s Arctic deployment postponed by mechanical issue

A mechanical issue has postponed the deployment of one of Canada’s newest naval vessels, which was scheduled to set sail for the Arctic earlier this week.

The problem was discovered aboard HMCS Max Bernays, one of Canada’s new Arctic and offshore patrol ships, prior to its planned departure from Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt on Monday.

The fault was found with a davit that lifts and launches one of the vessel’s rescue lifeboats, and is currently undergoing repairs, a Maritime Forces Pacific spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

“Our engineering teams are actively working to investigate and then repair the problem, and the ship is now expected to sail later this week,” acting Sub-Lt. Christopher Hofing said in an emailed statement.

The spokesperson did not respond to questions about whether the ship’s planned Arctic operations would be modified due to the issue.

The Department of National Defence says the Arctic patrol ship will operate alongside a Halifax-class frigate and a naval supply ship “to enhance awareness and understanding of maritime activities” in the western Arctic region.

The ships are expected to be joined by RCAF patrol aircraft and vessels from the United States navy during operations in the Bering Sea and Chukchi Sea.

“Asserting sovereignty in the Canadian Arctic is becoming ever more important as our adversaries increase their activity in the region,” National Defence Minister David McGuinty said in a statement announcing the planned deployments Sunday.

“These northern operations also create excellent opportunities for strengthened collaboration with our allies and partners. Ensuring that Canada’s North is well defended is a critical component of maintaining a secure North American homeland.”

HMCS Max Bernays was the third Arctic patrol ship built for the Royal Canadian Navy, which has ordered six of the vessels to conduct surveillance and assert national sovereignty over Canadian territorial waters.

The vessels were designed to accommodate the CH-148 Cyclone, the military’s main maritime helicopter, however deficiencies were later discovered that have so far prevented helicopters from operating aboard the ships.