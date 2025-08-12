Quebec orders restoration of farmland after ‘illegal’ golf course construction in Eastern Townships

Quebec’s agricultural land protection commission has ordered the restoration of farmland and a maple grove in Estrie after construction began on an illegal golf course on protected land.

Quebec’s agricultural land protection commission has ordered the restoration of farmland and a maple grove in the Eastern Townships that were allegedly destroyed by a millionaire to build a golf course.

The Commission de protection du territoire agricole du Québec (CPTAQ) issued the order regarding land in Austin, Estrie, at the end of July, Noovo Info reported.

However, a conservation group in the region has already come out to say the order, and any potential fines, do not go far enough.

Johanne Lavoie, president of the Memphrémagog Conservation, told Noovo Info destruction in the area is significant as it damaged the “lungs and kidneys” of a lake.

“There must be exemplary fines that reflect the damage caused by the destruction of wetlands and the impact on the Memphrémagog Lake drinking water reservoir, which supplies 185,000 people,” Lavoie said.

She added that the fines must also be proportionate to the owner’s financial means.

“The owner bought this property for $14 million. Do you think he has the means?” she said.

An orchard or a golf course

The land was bought by Glenn Chamandy and partner Amel Murad, who applied for a permit to develop an orchard on the property.

The permit was granted, but an investigation by the CPTAQ revealed that backfilling, soil storage and construction of a stone wall were also done.

“The discussion has always been about clearing the land to create a vineyard and an orchard. That’s what we’ve always understood from the file,” said Lisette Maillé, mayor of Austin, in an interview with Noovo Info.

The mayor added that her teams are currently conducting checks.

She noted that the town “never issued a permit for a golf course.”

“We are currently verifying the extent of the non-compliance or offences that may have been committed,” Maillé said. “The fines provided for in the Planning and Development Act are still very small. So, do they reflect the extent of the damage? That remains to be seen.”

The owners’ lawyer told the CPTAQ the work was indeed intended for the development of an orchard.

But the Commission said it did not believe this version of events because the contractor who carried out the work, Design Panorama Vert Inc., is in the landscaping and golf club industry.

Investigators for the commission said they also observed peat being laid and what appeared to be sand traps on the site.

“It’s becoming increasingly obvious that people with money think they can get away with breaking the law,” the mayor said. “It’s as if they’re saying, ‘Yes, I’ll get fined, but it’ll be part of the cost of my multi-million-dollar construction project.’”

The Memphremagog Conservation is asking Quebec’s environment ministry to intervene in the matter.

In an email to Noovo Info, Chamandy declined an interview request but said he acknowledged the concerns raised about the development work carried out on his property.

“In awareness of the importance of preserving the integrity of agricultural land and complying with environmental regulations, I took concrete steps as soon as the CPTAQ order was published. I am working closely with my qualified forestry engineer to formulate clear and rigorous recommendations that I can present to the CPTAQ,” he said.

Chamandy emphasized that he is “committed to doing things properly and sustainably” and indicated that he intends to highlight information about the work carried out “in a timely manner.”