Relief from sweltering conditions expected in parts of Canada after days of heat

People make their way through downtown Ottawa on Monday, July 28, 2025, while temperatures hit 33 degrees. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Sweltering heat is expected to continue in British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic provinces today, but relief is on the way for some.

A multi-day heat wave should end today in southern British Columbia, where warnings covered most of Vancouver Island and stretched into North Thompson and South Okanagan.

Hot conditions will continue for a while longer in southern Ontario, stretching north past Lake Huron and Georgian Bay and east through southern Quebec.

The weather agency says cooler temperatures are expected to sweep through the region this evening, providing relief from the 30 C temperatures and near 40 humidex values.

In the Maritimes, similar temperatures are expected to remain through to Wednesday, while parts of Newfoundland will see similar conditions breaking on Thursday or Friday.

Environment Canada advises people to limit the amount of time they spend outdoors and to monitor for signs of heat exhaustion in these conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.