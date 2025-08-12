Two suspects added to Quebec’s most wanted list

Pierry Philogène and Gianpietro Tiberio have been added to Quebec's most wanted list (image: Sûreté du Québec )

Quebec provincial police have added Pierry Philogène and Gianpietro Tiberio to its list of the province’s most wanted fugitives, and are calling on the public to help track them down.

Both men have allegedly been on the run since a major police operation targeting organized crime on June 12, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said in a news release Tuesday.

Philogène, 38, is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant for first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 22, 2021, killing of Charles-Olivier Boucher Savard in Montreal.

The investigation is being led by Montreal police (SPVM).

Tiberio, 52, is wanted for murder and attempted murder in relation to a 2012 shooting at the former Domenica-In café on Provencher Boulevard.

Domenico Facchini was killed, and Vito D’Orazio was wounded.

The SPVM is also handling that case.

The SQ’s “most wanted” program, launched in 2010, highlights fugitives considered a priority for arrest because of the severity of their alleged crimes or the potential threat they pose to the public.

Police are urging anyone with information about Philogène or Tiberio to contact the SQ’s Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264 or submit a tip online at fugitifsquebec.com.

All information will be treated confidentially.